CBS & Jordan Peele Developing A Reboot Of ‘The Twilight Zone’

CBS CEO Leslie Moonves announced during the company’s earnings call that the company would be rebooting the classic series The Twilight Zone.

The new version will join Star Trek: Discovery and The Good Wife spin-off The Good Fight as part of CBS original programming available exclusively on their paid streaming service CBS All Access.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw production company and writer Marco Ramirez (Marvel’s The Defenders, Marvel’s Daredevil, Sons of Anarchy) are rumored to be involved in the re-imagine series.

The original Rod Serling-created series ran on CBS from 1959-1964 and was revived in 1985–89, 2002–03 hosted by Forest Whitaker, and as a 1983 feature film produced by Steven Spielberg titled Twilight Zone: The Movie.

No word on production schedule but if Jordan Peele can muster up 1/10 of the vibe from his acclaimed film Get Out, The Twilight Zone reboot could become must-see TV.

