LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Free Entry To All National Parks On Veterans Day Weekend

Filed Under: National Parks, Veteran's Day
(MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images)

The National Parks Service turned 100 years old in 2016 & to celebrate they’ve offered 10 free days of entry this year. There are only two days left in 2017 where admission fees will be waived at all of the country’s National Parks.

The free days include waived entrance fees, commercial tour fees, and transportation entrance fees. Other fees such as reservation, camping, tours, concession and fees collected by third parties are not included unless stated otherwise.

Tale advantage of these free days because entry fees could be as high as $70 per person in 2018.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live