Free Entry To All National Parks On Veterans Day Weekend

The National Parks Service turned 100 years old in 2016 & to celebrate they’ve offered 10 free days of entry this year. There are only two days left in 2017 where admission fees will be waived at all of the country’s National Parks.

Fee Free days 11/11 & 11/12 at National Parks countrywide for Veterans Day – no entry fees. At BAND, bookstore has 15% off everything. — Bandelier Nat'l Mon (@BandelierNPS) November 3, 2017

The free days include waived entrance fees, commercial tour fees, and transportation entrance fees. Other fees such as reservation, camping, tours, concession and fees collected by third parties are not included unless stated otherwise.

Tale advantage of these free days because entry fees could be as high as $70 per person in 2018.