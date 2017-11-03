Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 11.03.17

Despite what the title of the show may say, Kevin is not convinced Stranger Things is all that strange. In fact, he’s so convinced reality is far stranger than anything Netflix can come up with that Kevin Klein Live created the segment Even Stranger Things. Listeners called in with the things that make them an oddity among the rest of the human race, but it may turn out that Kevin is the weirdest of them all. He revealed that he was born with a second butthole and the mystery only got weirder from there, from a call to his mother to verify this story to listener songs being drafted as the show went along.

Plus, today’s 7 @ 7 tried to find way to help improve your relationships, but it’s pretty clear Kevin Klein Live doesn’t intend on taking any of the listed items to heart. The list was all about ways to improve sex with your partner, but both Kevin and Ally were convinced their partners wouldn’t come close to even considering some of these points. But hey, maybe you want to happier than those two? If so, take a listen to the full list below as a part of the Kevin Klein Live Half Off Podcast!

Also on today’s podcast:

Comments about the latest iPhone and the comments in Useless Weirdo’s browser history are compared for the game iPhone X Or XXX?

Announcing a huge opportunity to see and hang with one of the biggest bands of all time, U2!

Kevin shames Twinkie’s voice only be shamed for the shaming itself.

And more!

