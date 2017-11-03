Want To Smell Like Fried Chicken? Try The KFC Bath Bomb

LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Yes, you read that right. KFC now has a fried chicken scented bath bomb.

The good/Bad news is that it is only available in Japan. The Bath bomb is part of a marketing campaign between KFC Japan and novelty retailer Village / Vanguard.

KFC Japan is known for some of the stranger fried chicken themed novelty items like KFC scented sunscreen.

If you really, REALLY need this, your best bet to check eBay over the few weeks as they are sure to emerge on the secondary market.

 

