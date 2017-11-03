Want To Smell Like Fried Chicken? Try The KFC Bath Bomb

Yes, you read that right. KFC now has a fried chicken scented bath bomb.

The good/Bad news is that it is only available in Japan. The Bath bomb is part of a marketing campaign between KFC Japan and novelty retailer Village / Vanguard.

RELATED: KFC’s Twitter Only Follows 11 ‘Herbs and Spices’

KFC Japan is known for some of the stranger fried chicken themed novelty items like KFC scented sunscreen.

If you really, REALLY need this, your best bet to check eBay over the few weeks as they are sure to emerge on the secondary market.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.