New Trailer Released For James Franco’s ‘The Disaster Artist’

James Franco stars as Tommy Wiseau in a film about arguably the worst film ever made, ‘The Room’. Here’s the latest trailer:

Seth Rogen, Dave Franco, Alison Brie, Zac Efron, Bryan Cranston, Adam Scott, J.J. Abrams, Hannibal Buress, Kristen Bell, and Tommy Wiseau himself will also appear in the film.

There’s even been rumors that Franco could receive an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Wiseau.

‘The Disaster Artist’ opens in limited release on December 1 & will see a wide release on December 8.