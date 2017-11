Each year, on a Saturday in December, thousands of Santa’s gather in San Francisco for the annual SantaCon.

#santaconsf #unionsquare #sf❤️ #santacrawl #🎅🍷🍻🚼 A post shared by @hernameistiny on Dec 12, 2016 at 5:45pm PST

Santa’s meet at the Union Square Christmas tree at noon before hitting the city’s bars. This year’s event will be on Saturday December 9.

why why why why @LIVE105 is #Nssn2017 on the same day as Santa Con AGAIN. — kit kittredge (@prollynever) October 16, 2017

Yes, that’s the same day as Night 2 of LIVE105’s Not So Silent Night, but you can totally pace yourself and make it to the Oracle Arena that night, right?

From Santa Con to Green Day, what a time to be alive! @LIVE105 @GreenDay pic.twitter.com/QZIOHeCzxy — Tanmaya Hobbs (@thobbs91) December 11, 2016

It can be done.