Those Affected By Wildfires Will Get Free Tickets To Band Together Bay Area Show

Next Thursday night (November 9) Metallica, Dead & Co., Dave Matthews, G-Eazy, Rancid, & Raphael Saadiq will perform at AT&T Park and 100% of the proceeds will benefit North Bay wildfire relief.

Earlier this week it was revealed that first responders, volunteers, and those directly affected by October’s wildfires would be entitled to free tickets to the show. Those will be distributed through community foundations, government agencies, non-profits, and organizations involved with fire relief efforts.

San Francisco Giants’ VP of public affairs and community relations, Shana Daum, and her department will review individual requests for tickets as well.

These tickets should account for about 20% of the seats available on the stadium, with many being on the field.

Tickets for the show can still be purchased at Ticketmaster.