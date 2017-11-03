LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Those Affected By Wildfires Will Get Free Tickets To Band Together Bay Area Show

Filed Under: Band Together Bay Area
Band Together Bay Area

Next Thursday night (November 9) Metallica, Dead & Co., Dave Matthews, G-Eazy, Rancid, & Raphael Saadiq will perform at AT&T Park and 100% of the proceeds will benefit North Bay wildfire relief.

Earlier this week it was revealed that first responders, volunteers, and those directly affected by October’s wildfires would be entitled to free tickets to the show. Those will be distributed through community foundations, government agencies, non-profits, and organizations involved with fire relief efforts.

San Francisco Giants’ VP of public affairs and community relations, Shana Daum, and her department will review individual requests for tickets as well.

These tickets should account for about 20% of the seats available on the stadium, with many being on the field.

Tickets for the show can still be purchased at Ticketmaster.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live