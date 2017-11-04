When Is Daylight Saving Time? Why Do We Set The Clocks Back?

(CBS Local) – As the country prepares to turn their clocks back on Nov. 5, many people will be asking questions about why we get an extra hour of sleep this weekend. Here is everything you’ll need to know about the end of Daylight Saving Time.

When do we set the clocks back?

Americans will turn the clock back one hour at 2 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Sunday, Nov. 5. “Falling back” marks the end of the Daylight Saving Time which started on March 12. Since 2007, the change in the time has been four weeks longer than it was originally. President George W. Bush signed an extension to the practice as part of the Energy Policy Act of 2005.

The idea reportedly goes all the way back to the founding fathers when Benjamin Franklin wrote of the need to conserve energy and light throughout the year. The concept moved forward into the 20th century as electricity conservation played a major role during both World Wars. In 1966, Congress passed the Uniform Time Act that made any state following Daylight Saving Time practices follow the same schedule for changing their clocks.

According to timeanddate.com, less than 40 percent of the world still observes Daylight Saving Time. Several U.S. states have begun to argue that system is outdated and does not save the country any energy usage. States like Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire have considered switching time zones to avoid the practice all together.

For all the sun lovers who will be eagerly awaiting Daylight Saving Time’s return in 2018, Americans will spring ahead on Sunday, March 11. Until then, the days will continue to get shorter as we approach the Winter solstice on Dec. 21. The shortest day of the year will last just over nine hours this year.

