SUBSONIC 11/04/2017

SUBSONIC PLAYLIST “Special 2017 Daylight Savings Bonus Hour Edition”
Subsonic is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen
10PM
ZOMBIE NATION- kernkraft 400 (w&w remix)
RL GRIME- era
MAGNUS THE MAGNUS- area
IMAGINE DRAGONS- thunder (k.flay remix)
PRETTY LIGHTS- rainbows & waterfalls
STRANGER THINGS- louis futon flip
PETIT BISCUIT- waterfall
VANCE JOY- lay it on me (said the sky remix)
WILL ATIKINSON- leave a message
BASEMENT JAXX- rendez-vu (jessie garcia remix)
LINKIN PARK- one more light (steve aoki remix)
BROHUG- boogieman
MONO MIND- save me a place (bridge & mountain remix)
M83- midnight city (eric prydz remix)
11PM
NGHTMRE- the killer
BORNS- electric love (oliver remix)
TIESTO- boom
CAMPELPHAT- cola
PORTUGAL.THE MAN- feel it still (gryffin remix)
JAUZ- meant to love you
SOFI TUKKER- best friend
FAKEAR- somewhere we belong
ODESZA- line of sight
JETTA- i’d love to change the world
GIRAFFAGE- green tea
KILLERS- the man (crnkn remix)
HARDWELL X KSHMR- power
PRODIGY- smack my bitch up
12AM
GLASS ANIMALS- goey (Gilligan Moss remix)
RADIOHEAD- everything in its right place (l’amore preVu remix)
STEFAN ENGBLOM- pure adrenaline
LE YOUTH- clap your hands (armand van helden remix)
NERVO- loco
WALKER & ROYCE- rub anotha dub
JEWELZ & SPARKS- grande opera
ALLEN WATTS- santa monica
LOADSTAR- run down
DAVID GRAVELL- on the move
ARMIN VAN BUUREN- this is a test (julian jordan remix)
AXWELL ^ INGROSSO- more than you know (candyland remix)
CAMELPHAT- drop it
KRANE-chemical
1AM
DAYLIGHT SAVINGS BONUS HOUR– 2000’S ELECTRO * BLOG HAUS * DANCE PUNK * Y2K INDIE–
BLOC PARTY- banquet (phones remix)
DAFT PUNK- digital love
YEAH YEAH YEAHS- heads will roll (jonas aden remix)
MIIKE SNOW- animal (treasure fingers remix)
THE KILLERS- somebody told me (josh harris remix)
BLOODY BEETROOTS- warp 1.9
LCD SOUNDSYSTEM- daft punk is playing at my house
CUT COPY- lights and music
M.I.A.- bucky done gun
FAKE BLOOD- i think i like it
THE BRAVERY- an honest mistake
BENNY BENASSI- satisfacto
JUSTICE- d.a.n.c.e.
KLAXONS- gravity’s rainbow (van she re