Disney’s California Screamin’ Roller Coaster To Close In January

A few weeks ago Disney announced that Paradise Pier would be turning into Pixar Pier in 2018.

The area currently named Paradise Pier along the southern shore of Paradise Bay will be reimagined with four new Disney·Pixar neighborhoods.

There will be a neighborhood inspired by ‘The Incredibles’ that includes the transformation of California Screamin’ into the Incredicoaster. There will also be a revamped Toy Story and a new Inside Out neighborhood while Mickey’s Fun Wheel and the midway will get treatments that incorporate other beloved Pixar characters.

It has been revealed that the California Screamin’ coaster will shut down in January and reopen as ‘The Incredibles’-inspired ‘Incredicoaster’ in the summer of 2018.

Ariel’s Grotto restaurant and the Cove Bar will also be getting a facelift and will temporarily close.

The all-new areas will be open during the Pixar Fest celebration in April 2018.