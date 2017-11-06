Harvey’s Halo To Light Up The Castro

Beginning Wednesday night November 8 at 6 PM a gathering will take place at the corner of Castro St. & Market St. in San Francisco to celebrate Harvey Milk’s vision of equality. The celebration will coincide with lighting of Ben Davis’ Harvey’s Halo art installation. Illuminate, the SF art non-profit behind The Bay Lights and the Conservatory of Flowers psychedelic light show, is behind the rainbow neon lights that will light up atop the Bank of America building.

The goal of the installation is to remind all of those that come to the Castro of Harvey Milk’s vision of equality.

Harvey’s Halo will light up on the nights of November 8, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, & 18th. For more, visit Fun Cheap SF.