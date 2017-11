Popular Chicago-based fried chicken spot, Honey Butter Fried Chicken, will be available in Oakland from Thursday-Sunday only this week as they test the market via delivery service, Caviar.

East Bay Caviar users will be able to order Honey Butter from 5 PM – 10 PM on Thursday-Sunday evenings this week.

Honey Butter Fried Chicken is known for their dollop of honey butter that comes with the chicken and has become a staple in Chicago.

Have some Honey Butter for your 4-Piece. A post shared by Honey Butter Fried Chicken (@honeybutterchi) on Oct 28, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

