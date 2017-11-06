Salted Caramel Pepsi Has Hit Shelves

A few new sodas have just hit shelves for the holiday season – salted caramel-flavored Pepsi and Mountain Dew Holiday Brew.
New Salted Caramel Pepsi! Was scared to try this after hating Pepsi Fire, but it tastes okay. Pepsi is a pretty sweet Cola, this is even sweeter with a strong caramel taste! Salted? Sure, if we really think about it. Not bad at all, we'll finish the bottle. It's one of those things we would only try once though. Found these at our College Campus Store 2 days ago but people are finding them at Target now.
The Mountain Dew Holiday Brew is original Dew mixed with Code Red, while the salted caramel Pepsi is supposed to “blend the refreshing taste of cola with a delicious caramel finish.”
Both drinks have been spotted at Target & Walmart locations around the country over the past week. Give ’em a try at your own risk.
New Mountain Dew Holiday Brew! Dew + Code Red combined. Tastes great, better than DEW.S.A but there are better flavors, Pitch Black being our favorite. It would've been cool to see them bring Typhoon and Super Nova back, we never tried those. We found these Halloween day at a gas station.