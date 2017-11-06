LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Salted Caramel Pepsi Has Hit Shelves

Filed Under: Mountain Dew Holiday Brew, Salted Caramel Pepsi
Pepsi

A few new sodas have just hit shelves for the holiday season – salted caramel-flavored Pepsi and Mountain Dew Holiday Brew.

The Mountain Dew Holiday Brew is original Dew mixed with Code Red, while the salted caramel Pepsi is supposed to “blend the refreshing taste of cola with a delicious caramel finish.”

Both drinks have been spotted at Target & Walmart locations around the country over the past week. Give ’em a try at your own risk.

