Band Together Bay Area Benefit Concert Set Times Announced

The upcoming Band Together Bay Area concert has released the schedule for the show.

The five-hour show to benefit the Tipping Point Emergency Relief Fund for North Bay fire relief will open doors to guest at 4:30 PM on Thursday at AT&T Park.

Here’s the full schedule (subject to change):

Doors Open – 4:30 PM
Raphael Saadiq – 6:00 PM
Rancid – 6:30 PM
G-Eazy – 7 PM
Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds – 7:40 PM
Dead & Company – 8:35 PM
Metallica – 9:45 PM
End Of Concert – 11:00 PM

In between sets, local celebrities and athletes including Joe Montana, Barry Bonds, Buster Posey, Renel Brooks, and Olympic gold medalist Natalie Coughlin will be honoring first responders and other heroes of the fires.

Getting There … PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION IS ENCOURAGED:

  • Uber – Uber is matching trip fares to and from the concert up to $50,000, all of which will go to the Tipping Point Emergency Relief Fund
  • Golden Gate Ferry – An additional ferry trip has been scheduled from Larkspur, departing Larkspur promptly at 4:20 PM and docking directly outside AT&T Park’s center field entrance. www.goldengate.org
  • BART/Muni – Running regular schedules all evening.
  • Caltrain – Two additional southbound trains will be added following the end of concert.

Parking is located in Lot A, Lot C, Pier 48 and Pier 30/32. Parking lots open at 3 PM and cost is $38 per car. Secure bike parking is also available on the Portwalk between the viewing portals and the Dignity Health Center and is operated by the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition.

For tickets, details, or to make a donation head over to bandtogetherbayarea.org.

