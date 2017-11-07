LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Eddie Vedder Played An Intimate Solo Show In San Francisco Monday Night

Filed Under: Eddie Vedder, San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 06: Musician Eddie Vedder performs during Citi Sound Vault Presents Eddie Vedder at The Chapel on November 6, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Citi)

Last night, Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder played a special Citi Sound Vault show at The Chapel in San Francisco.

Amazing to see Eddie Vedder in such an intimate setting. #eddievedder

A post shared by Mark Peterson (@petersonmp) on

Citi Sound Vault is a live music platform that’s exclusively for Citi cardmembers. It delivers exclusive music experiences across the U.S. featuring major artists in intimate venues. Also, yeah, we didn’t know about the show either.

gettyimages 871119580 Eddie Vedder Played An Intimate Solo Show In San Francisco Monday Night

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – NOVEMBER 06: Musician Eddie Vedder performs during Citi Sound Vault Presents Eddie Vedder at The Chapel on November 6, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Citi)

gettyimages 871119604 Eddie Vedder Played An Intimate Solo Show In San Francisco Monday Night

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – NOVEMBER 06: Musician Eddie Vedder performs during Citi Sound Vault Presents Eddie Vedder at The Chapel on November 6, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Citi)

We’re sure to see a few other musical surprises in San Francisco this week in conjunction with the Dreamforce conference.

Just Eddie

A post shared by Steve Wojciechowski (@steve__woj) on

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live