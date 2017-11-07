Eddie Vedder Played An Intimate Solo Show In San Francisco Monday Night

Last night, Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder played a special Citi Sound Vault show at The Chapel in San Francisco.

Citi Sound Vault is a live music platform that’s exclusively for Citi cardmembers. It delivers exclusive music experiences across the U.S. featuring major artists in intimate venues. Also, yeah, we didn’t know about the show either.

We’re sure to see a few other musical surprises in San Francisco this week in conjunction with the Dreamforce conference.