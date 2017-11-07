On This Day In 2013: Twenty One Pilots Play Their First Bay Area Headlining Show

In 2013, Twenty One Pilots were fresh Fueled By Ramen signees touring their butts off on their major label debut ‘Vessel’. Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun played their first Bay Area show ever that year on the festival stage at LIVE105 BFD 2013. In August of 2013, they played a Friday afternoon slot on the Twin Peaks stage at Outside Lands and the following month they opened for Fall Out Boy and Panic! At The Disco at San Francisco’s makeshift venue, the America’s Cup Pavilion.

On this day 4 years ago we brought @twentyonepilots to the Bay Area for the first time at #LIVE105BFD 2013. pic.twitter.com/OoC4tiyicm — LIVE 105 (@LIVE105) May 19, 2017

On November 7, 2013, the band played their first headlining show in the Bay Area in the 500 cap, 21+ The Independent in San Francisco.

The band most recently played the Bay Area and sold out San Jose’s SAP Center this past February. A slightly larger venue (17,496 concert capacity).

