Ranch Dressing Mini-Kegs Available For The Holidays

Filed Under: Hidden Valley Ranch
(Hidden Valley)

Hidden Valley famously gave us the ranch dressing fountain previously and now they’ve unveiled a ranch dressing mini-keg just in time for the holidays.

The keg costs $50 and can be filled with up to 5 liters of ranch (A standard keg is 15.5 gallons). It has to be pre-ordered and will ship on December 1. Hidden Valley still has that ranch fountain available as well as an ugly Christmas sweater and other clothing for ranch lovers.

If you wanna get that mini-keg, or maybe a Hidden Valley Ranch Christmas ornament, head to their store.

