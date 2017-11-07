‘Star Wars’ 40th Anniversary Vinyl Box Features 3D Death Star Hologram

By Scott T. Sterling

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the original Star Wars movie, and a commemorative vinyl set will include something truly special: a 3D Death Star hologram.

The iconic Star Wars: A New Hope movie soundtrack, conducted and composed by the legendary John Williams, will be spread across the 3-LP box set hand-etched by Tristan Duke of Infinity Light Science.

Side A of the third disc will house the hologram.

For optimal viewing, use a direct light source or simply hold a mobile phone flashlight above the vinyl to view the hologram, according to a press release. Side B features the Star Wars 40th Anniversary logo etched into the vinyl.

The box set includes rare photos of the film’s production and scoring sessions. Additionally, two essays are featured in the hardcover book. “Tuning Up a Galaxy” written by author Jeff Bond (“Danse Macabre: 25 years of Danny Elfman and Tim Burton,” “The Music of Star Trek”) focuses on the phenomenon of Star Wars and how John Williams’ score changed film music forever. “John Williams’ Journey to Star Wars” by Jeff Eldridge discusses John Williams’ early career – from his musical heritage to his continuing legacy.

The Star Wars: A New Hope 3-LP hologram soundtrack will be available on December 1, 2017. Pre-orders are available here.

There is also a 2-LP version featuring Millennium Falcon and TIE fighter holograms available for pre-order here.