LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Augmented Reality ‘Harry Potter’ Game Coming In 2018

Filed Under: Harry Potter
J. K. Rowling's Harry Potter series story books (credit: Alex Wong/Newsmakers/Getty Images)

A ‘Harry Potter’ augmented reality game similar to ‘Pokemon Go’ will be coming in 2018. ‘Harry Potter: Wizards Unite” will be co-developed by Warner Bros. Interactive & their new sub brand Portkey Games.

Niantic Labs, the company responsible for 2016’s ‘Pokemon Go’ is building this mobile gaming experience & looks to duplicate the massive success of that past game by capturing the passionate ‘HP’ fanbase.

The app has been made official, but details on the game remain thin. Look for it at some point next year.

For more, head to Tech Crunch.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live