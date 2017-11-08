Augmented Reality ‘Harry Potter’ Game Coming In 2018

A ‘Harry Potter’ augmented reality game similar to ‘Pokemon Go’ will be coming in 2018. ‘Harry Potter: Wizards Unite” will be co-developed by Warner Bros. Interactive & their new sub brand Portkey Games.

Harry Potter AR game from Pokemon Go studio coming in 2018! This is not a drill!https://t.co/azys0oiDRF — Upload (@UploadVR) November 8, 2017

Niantic Labs, the company responsible for 2016’s ‘Pokemon Go’ is building this mobile gaming experience & looks to duplicate the massive success of that past game by capturing the passionate ‘HP’ fanbase.

The app has been made official, but details on the game remain thin. Look for it at some point next year.

For more, head to Tech Crunch.