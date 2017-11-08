3 San Francisco Restaurants On Eater’s America’s Essential Restaurants 2017 List

Eater has released their list of America’s Essential Restaurants 2017 and three San Francisco establishments made the cut.

New to the list were both San Francisco’s Cala and Mister Jiu’s. They joined 4-time honoree and “Eater Hall of Fame restaurant” Benu.

every year it still feels so surreal to be awarded 3 stars from the michelin guide. when i reflect on the past 7 years, what i remember above all else are scenes like this- long hours and late nights with our team that make all this shit possible. deep thank you to all our staff over the years whose hard work and sacrifice have contributed to our restaurant. #Michelin @michelinguide A post shared by Corey Lee (@clee_benu) on Oct 26, 2017 at 2:14am PDT

Benu

22 Hawthorne Street, San Francisco, CA, (415) 685-4860

benusf.com

“Mind-blowing precision and revelatory flavors define Corey Lee’s East-West tasting menu — the worthiest splurge among the Bay Area’s many high-end luminaries.”

🌈 options @tacoscala 📸: @kennycurran A post shared by Cala Restaurant (@calasf) on Jun 24, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

Cala

149 Fell St., San Francisco, CA (415) 660-7701

calarestaurant.com

“The flavors of California and Mexico, already inherently entwined, meld into a singular expression of place in the hands of Gabriela Cámara. Start with the tostadas. One version overlaid with trout and avocado recalls the famous tuna tostadas served at Cámara’s groundbreaking seafood restaurant, Contramar, in Mexico City. At Cala, she delves further into the medium, painting landscapes on crisp tortillas using Dungeness crab and avocado, or abalone with trout roe, or trumpet mushrooms with sea palm. In Mexico, mariscos are Cámara’s trademark; in the Bay Area, she flaunts her mastery of carne. Brunch in the light-filled restaurant showcases sumptuous carnitas; weekday lunchtime focuses on tacos ladled with chicken tinga or stewed pork.”

Take your time, get it right. Sizzled Alaskan Halibut Oyster broth, Tucker's tat soi, young ginger, artichoke A post shared by Mister Jiu's (@misterjius) on Apr 20, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

Mister Jiu’s

28 Waverly Place, San Francisco, CA 415-857-9688

misterjius.com

“In a storied, circa-1880s building in the nation’s oldest Chinatown, chef-owner Brandon Jew reinterprets the Cantonese cuisine of his youth and lays the footing for a fresh expression of Chinese-American gastronomy. There’s freewheeling joy in the mixing and matching of dishes — some that channel dim sum mainstays, a few generous meat or seafood platters for sharing, and many options that express Jew’s love of California abundance. Note his clever allusions to Bay Area culture, such as scallion pancakes that twang with the distinct taste of sourdough. The dining room, a beautiful tableau where midcentury modern themes meet Chinese banquet hall adornments, is nearly as striking as the iconic city view out the wall of windows.”

Taking top honor as ‘Restaurant of the Year’ was The Grey in Savannah, Georgia that Eater describes as:

Everything that it takes to propel an ambitious restaurant to greatness — a coherent vision, a distaste for complacency, and singular leadership — Mashama Bailey accomplishes at the Grey in Savannah, Georgia.

For the full list of America’s 38 Essential Restaurants head over the Eater.com.

