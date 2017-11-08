Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 11.08.17

On today’s Kevin Klein Live, Kevin found a news report that was all about how drones are being used to smuggle in contraband into prisons with relative ease. Kevin clearly wasn’t considering to ever do this, but when the same news report demonstrated how easy it is to actually do this activity, it got him thinking. First, it made him wonder just how he could make a profit and second, why is it the local news always seems to give people these ideas just for ratings?

Plus, today’s 7 @ 7 took a look at some of the classic villains of cinema, from Hannibal Lecter to Darth Vader and much more. But while the show was breaking down the entries, Kevin and Ally noticed some pretty key villains missing from this list. For example, where was AIDS from Philadelphia or the chair from Million Dollar Baby? Clearly whoever put this list together let the big names slip right on by and get left on the side lines.

Also on today’s podcast:

Stephen Hawking pops in to give more depressing predictions about the future of the planet

James Bong calls in to talk weed bus tours, marijuana parenting, and more

Ally’s moral barometer is put to the test with a mix of charity concert streaming and her avocado stealing ways

And more!

