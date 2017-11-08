LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Recreational Marijuana Sales Not Expected To Begin In SF Until Long After The New Year

Filed Under: Marijuana, San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - APRIL 20: A marijuana user smokes marijuana during a 420 Day celebration on "Hippie Hill" in Golden Gate Park April 20, 2010 in San Francisco, California. April 20th has become a de facto holiday for marijuana advocates, with large gatherings and 'smoke outs' in many parts of the United States. Voters in California will consider a measure on the November general election ballot that could make the State the first in the nation to legalize the growing of a limited amount of marijuana for private use. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Scenes in Colorado on January 1, 2014 & in Nevada this past July might have given you the idea that there would be long lines of people looking to purchase marijuana for recreational use when it becomes legal in California on January 1, 2018, but not so fast…

Major cities like San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, & Los Angeles will not be ready to legally sell marijuana for recreational use come the start of the new year. It is the case that on January 1 cannabis will be treated like alcohol in the state – those 21 & over can possess up to an ounce & grow up to six plants at home.

Most cities are yet to create the local licenses needed to sell recreational marijuana & there’s no concrete timeline on when they will. Pot businesses first need such a local license before the state will grant a state license and allow retail sales to commence.

The marijuana industry in the state of California is expected to be a $7 billion marketplace making it the country’s leading pot economy.

Things will be slow to get going, but come New Year’s Day you might actually be able to get recreational marijuana in some places. Berkeley & San Diego could be ready.

For more, visit CBS SF.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live