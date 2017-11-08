Recreational Marijuana Sales Not Expected To Begin In SF Until Long After The New Year

Scenes in Colorado on January 1, 2014 & in Nevada this past July might have given you the idea that there would be long lines of people looking to purchase marijuana for recreational use when it becomes legal in California on January 1, 2018, but not so fast…

Ready or not, California kicks off recreational marijuana sales on Jan. 1. And, mostly, it's not. https://t.co/pniPbYxqvA — KPIX 5 (@CBSSF) October 30, 2017

Major cities like San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, & Los Angeles will not be ready to legally sell marijuana for recreational use come the start of the new year. It is the case that on January 1 cannabis will be treated like alcohol in the state – those 21 & over can possess up to an ounce & grow up to six plants at home.

Most cities are yet to create the local licenses needed to sell recreational marijuana & there’s no concrete timeline on when they will. Pot businesses first need such a local license before the state will grant a state license and allow retail sales to commence.

The marijuana industry in the state of California is expected to be a $7 billion marketplace making it the country’s leading pot economy.

Things will be slow to get going, but come New Year’s Day you might actually be able to get recreational marijuana in some places. Berkeley & San Diego could be ready.

