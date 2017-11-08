Thirty Seconds to Mars Release Ambitious ‘Walk On Water’ Video

By Hayden Wright

Earlier this year, 30 Seconds to Mars made an open call for footage documenting “a day in the life of America” on July 4. The band used the submissions to create their new video for “Walk on Water,” featuring a massive array of clips from coast to coast. You see helicopters flying over cityscapes, Independence Day celebrations and more.

“Over 10,000 generous and creative people submitted footage—in addition to our 92 professional crews,” the video’s caption reads. “We filmed in all fifty states, Puerto Rico and D.C. and captured a portrait of this country that is absolutely beautiful, challenging and unforgettable.”

Some of the videos include audio from interviews and facts about the United States are displayed throughout: “99 percent of Americans are immigrants or descended from immigrants,” for example. Words like FAITH, ADVENTURE, VICTORY and ESCAPE also flash across the screen. Each clip is tagged with a state and a time of day, reminding viewers that the footage was recorded in real time.

See the video for “Walk on Water” here: