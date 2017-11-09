‘Ant-Man’ Sequel Filming In San Francisco; Seeking Extras

The sequel to 2015’s “Ant-Man” will be filming in San Francisco from Friday November 10 – Wednesday November 15. The second installment is called “Ant-Man & The Wasp” and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Lawrence Fishburne, Michelle Pfeiffer & more.

Spotted in San Francisco, Paul Rudd filming Marvel's forthcoming movie, Ant-Man and The Wasp. #DMUglobal @dmuleicester pic.twitter.com/IdD9JyO4WB — Innovation Centre (@DMUworkspace) November 9, 2017

It appears that filming will take place in Chinatown & Potrero Hill and the production is looking for extras of all shapes & sizes for roles as tourists, locals, homeless, and people with cars. To apply for a role head here.

The sequel will introduce a new villain into the Marvel Universe in the form of “Ghost”.

The Wasp and Ghost do battle in this leaked set footage from Ant-Man and The Wasp – https://t.co/UFdSurrBAm pic.twitter.com/iDZASpBS9U — We Got This Covered (@wgtc_site) September 29, 2017

“Ant-Man & The Wasp” will hit theaters on July 6, 2018. For more on the film head to The Hollywood Reporter.