‘Ant-Man’ Sequel Filming In San Francisco; Seeking Extras

Filed Under: ant-man, San Francisco
Marvel Studio's Ant-Man (credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

The sequel to 2015’s “Ant-Man” will be filming in San Francisco from Friday November 10 – Wednesday November 15. The second installment is called “Ant-Man & The Wasp” and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Lawrence Fishburne, Michelle Pfeiffer & more.

It appears that filming will take place in Chinatown & Potrero Hill and the production is looking for extras of all shapes & sizes for roles as tourists, locals, homeless, and people with cars. To apply for a role head here.

The sequel will introduce a new villain into the Marvel Universe in the form of “Ghost”.

“Ant-Man & The Wasp” will hit theaters on July 6, 2018. For more on the film head to The Hollywood Reporter.

 

 

Comments

