Band Together Bay Area Concert Raises Millions For Wildfire Relief

Just a few weeks ago, Metallica announced that they were headlining a star-studded event at AT&T Park to benefit North Bay wildfire relief efforts. Band Together Bay Area also featured Dead & Co., Dave Matthews with Tim Reynolds, G-Eazy, Rancid, & Raphael Saadiq. $15 million had been raised prior to the show’s start & much more was raised throughout.

Tonight's setlist from #BandTogetherBayArea ! Please DONATE to the @tippingpoint Emergency Relief Fund at https://t.co/3EUKFJgiwh or to give $25, text TOGETHER to 20222. pic.twitter.com/AgWLPCWA8a — Metallica (@Metallica) November 10, 2017

Between sets, big time Bay Area Joe athletes such as Joe Montana, Barry Bonds, and Buster Posey joined victims to help tell their stories & remember those who were killed by October’s wildfires.

49er Hall Of Famer Joe Montana: "It's one thing to have compassion. It's another to take action. Thank you!"#BandTogetherBayArea pic.twitter.com/3f4Iukt3ou — scott budman (@scottbudman) November 10, 2017

You can donate $25 by texting TOGETHER to 20222. All proceeds benefit the Tipping Point Relief Fund, which provides both short & long-term relief for immigrants, low-income families, and fire victims.