LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Band Together Bay Area Concert Raises Millions For Wildfire Relief

Filed Under: Band Together Bay Area
Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Just a few weeks ago, Metallica announced that they were headlining a star-studded event at AT&T Park to benefit North Bay wildfire relief efforts. Band Together Bay Area also featured Dead & Co., Dave Matthews with Tim Reynolds, G-Eazy, Rancid, & Raphael Saadiq. $15 million had been raised prior to the show’s start & much more was raised throughout.

Between sets, big time Bay Area  Joe athletes such as Joe Montana, Barry Bonds, and Buster Posey joined victims to help tell their stories & remember those who were killed by October’s wildfires.

You can donate $25 by texting TOGETHER to 20222. All proceeds benefit the Tipping Point Relief Fund, which provides both short & long-term relief for immigrants, low-income families, and fire victims.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live