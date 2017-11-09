LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Free Discovery Day Science Festival At AT&T Park This Saturday

Filed Under: AT&T Park, Discovery Day
Bay Area Science Festival

The 7th annual Discovery Day at AT&T Park will be held this Saturday, November 11 from 10 AM – 4 PM.

The event is free and features more than 150 exhibits, experiments, games & shows all over the field at AT&T Park. Universities, labs, science museums, after school programs, and more will have booths setup  on Saturday.

The ballpark will also be overrun of all shapes and sizes throughout the event.

More than 30k people showed up last year & a similar turnout is to be expected for this year’s event. It is happening rain, or shine, but the forecast calls for a sunny 60 degree day.

For more, head to the Facebook event page.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live