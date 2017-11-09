Free Discovery Day Science Festival At AT&T Park This Saturday

The 7th annual Discovery Day at AT&T Park will be held this Saturday, November 11 from 10 AM – 4 PM.

The event is free and features more than 150 exhibits, experiments, games & shows all over the field at AT&T Park. Universities, labs, science museums, after school programs, and more will have booths setup on Saturday.

The ballpark will also be overrun of all shapes and sizes throughout the event.

More than 30k people showed up last year & a similar turnout is to be expected for this year’s event. It is happening rain, or shine, but the forecast calls for a sunny 60 degree day.

For more, head to the Facebook event page.