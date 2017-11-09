LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Free Exploratorium Day For Teachers Tomorrow

Filed Under: Exploratorium, Teachers Day
(Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

This Friday presents a very cool opportunity for California teachers to do some field-tripping to the Exploratorium in San Francisco (Pier 15, Embarcadero at Green Street).

Show your teacher ID for free admission plus the admission of two of your guests.

Explainers will be on hand to discuss field trip resources & you’ll have all day access to all of the Exploratorium’s exhibits.

So, if you have tomorrow off thanks to Veterans Day observance, here’s a cool way to spend it.

For more head to Exploratorium.edu.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live