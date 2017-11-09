Free Exploratorium Day For Teachers Tomorrow

This Friday presents a very cool opportunity for California teachers to do some field-tripping to the Exploratorium in San Francisco (Pier 15, Embarcadero at Green Street).

This is how science writers party- studying high res satellite imagery at the @Exploratorium. #WCSJ2017 #partylikeajournalist pic.twitter.com/Me3rtT85r1 — Kasha Patel (@KashaPatel) October 30, 2017

Show your teacher ID for free admission plus the admission of two of your guests.

Explainers will be on hand to discuss field trip resources & you’ll have all day access to all of the Exploratorium’s exhibits.

So, if you have tomorrow off thanks to Veterans Day observance, here’s a cool way to spend it.

For more head to Exploratorium.edu.