Free Exploratorium Day For Teachers Tomorrow

This Friday presents a very cool opportunity for California teachers to do some field-tripping to the Exploratorium in San Francisco (Pier 15, Embarcadero at Green Street).
Show your teacher ID for free admission plus the admission of two of your guests.
Explainers will be on hand to discuss field trip resources & you’ll have all day access to all of the Exploratorium’s exhibits.
So, if you have tomorrow off thanks to Veterans Day observance, here’s a cool way to spend it.
For more head to Exploratorium.edu.