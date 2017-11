Metallica will perform a special concert tonight (Nov. 9) in San Francisco to raise money for those affected by wildfires in California.

Raphael Saadiq, Rancid, G-Eazy, Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds and Dead & Company are all featured on the bill. The full concert will be available to stream live starting at 5:45 PM PST.

Fans wishing to make a donation can do so here.