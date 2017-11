All Of The Places Veterans Can Get Free Food This Weekend

Veterans Day is Saturday November 11 and all this weekend there are restaurants where veterans will be given cheap, or even free food as a way to say thank you for their service. Here’s where you need to go:

We thank our veterans every day of the year, but especially today. All Veterans enjoy a free Grand Slam November 10th 5AM-12PM. pic.twitter.com/HyQVTOI2uw — Denny's (@DennysDiner) November 10, 2017

IHOP: Veterans & active duty service members can get free red, white, & blue pancakes all day on Nov. 10.

Here’s all of the deals available on Saturday 11/11 for veterans and active duty service members:

Applebee’s: Get one of these seven entrees for free on Saturday.

BJs Restaurant & Brewhouse: Get a free entree (under $12.95) & a free beer 0n 11/10 & 11/11.

You’ve served our country, now let us serve you this #VeteransDay. All Veterans enjoy a FREE entree up to $12.95 today, November 10 & tomorrow, November 11 with Military ID or proof of service. View Details: https://t.co/mdEkF55G6v pic.twitter.com/Au50KRMUcH — BJ's Restaurants (@bjsrestaurants) November 10, 2017

Boston Market: Buy one individual meal & drink & get a second free.

Buffalo Wild Wings: “Wings For Heroes” deal gets you free wings & side of fries on Saturday.

California Pizza Kitchen: Get a free entree off of their special Veterans Day menu.

Chili’s: Get a free meal from the Veterans Day menu.

Dunkin’ Donuts: One free donut for veterans on Saturday.

Thank the service members in your life with a military-inspired virtual DD gift card, now available in the Dunkin' Mobile app. pic.twitter.com/SDbfTsW1Gn — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) November 9, 2017

Fogo De Chao: Get 50% off of your meal. That’s a GOOD DEAL at Fogo…

Hooters: Get one of five different entrees for free with purchase of a drink.

Little Ceasar’s: From 11AM-2PM on Saturday veterans can get a free hot-n-ready lunch combo.

Olive Garden: Veterans can choose a free entree from their special Veterans Day menu.

Outback Steakouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion with purchase of a non-alcoholic drink.

Red Lobster: Free appetizer, or dessert.

Red Robin: Get a free Red’s Tavern Burger & bottomless fries.

The OG of Tavern Burgers. #RedsTavernDouble A post shared by Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (@redrobinburgers) on Oct 11, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

Starbucks: Free tall coffee all day for veterans & active duty service members.

TGI Friday’s: Free lunch menu item (up to $12) from 11 AM – 2 PM on Saturday.

Weinerscnitzel: Get a free chili dog, small fries & small drink.