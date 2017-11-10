LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Brand New’s Jesse Lacey Accused Of Sexual Misconduct With A Minor

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 28: Jesse Lacey of the band Brand New performs during the 2017 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience at City Park on October 28, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

In a story published by UPROXX this afternoon, Jesse Lacey of Brand New has been accused of sexual misconduct of a minor. This accusation stems from actions that allegedly occurred between Lacey when he was 24 and a 15-year old girl.

The comments come from a Facebook post, which asked people to share their stories regarding Lacey where Nicole Elizabeth Garey accused Lacey of soliciting nudes from her when she was 15 years old as well as masturbating in front of her via Skype.

To read Garey’s full comments, head to UPROXX.

Jesse Lacey & Brand New are yet to issue a response.

