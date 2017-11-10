Brand New’s Jesse Lacey Accused Of Sexual Misconduct With A Minor

In a story published by UPROXX this afternoon, Jesse Lacey of Brand New has been accused of sexual misconduct of a minor. This accusation stems from actions that allegedly occurred between Lacey when he was 24 and a 15-year old girl.

Brand New frontman Jesse Lacey has been accused of sexual misconduct with a minor https://t.co/twMIGcQRJR pic.twitter.com/0eS62fMPnB — UPROXX (@UPROXX) November 10, 2017

The comments come from a Facebook post, which asked people to share their stories regarding Lacey where Nicole Elizabeth Garey accused Lacey of soliciting nudes from her when she was 15 years old as well as masturbating in front of her via Skype.

To read Garey’s full comments, head to UPROXX.

Jesse Lacey & Brand New are yet to issue a response.