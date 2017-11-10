LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

George Takei Has Been Accused Of Sexual Assault

Filed Under: George Takei
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 11: George Takei attends the 3rd Annual Sports Humanitarian Of The Year Awards at The Novo by Microsoft on July 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

In the wake of many several sexual assault allegations in Hollywood & beyond, the latest actor to be accused is ‘Star Trek’ actor George Takei.

Former male model Scott R. Brunton alleges that Takei made unwanted advances after a night of drinking in 1981. Here’s what he said via The Hollywood Reporter:

“The next thing I remember I was coming to and he had my pants down around my ankles and he was groping my crotch and trying to get my underwear off and feeling me up at the same time, trying to get his hands down my underwear. I came to and said, ‘What are you doing?!’ I said, ‘I don’t want to do this.’ He goes, ‘You need to relax. I am just trying to make you comfortable. Get comfortable.’ And I said, ‘No. I don’t want to do this.’ And I pushed him off and he said, ‘OK, fine.’ And I said I am going to go and he said, ‘If you feel you must. You’re in no condition to drive.’ I said, ‘I don’t care I want to go.’ So I managed to get my pants up and compose myself and I was just shocked. I walked out and went to my car until I felt well enough to drive home, and that was that.”

Takei recently condemned Kevin Spacey the allegations made towards him over the past several weeks.

The actor is yet to respond to Brunton’s claims.

For more head to The Hollywood Reporter.

 

