‘High School Musical’ TV Series Coming To Disney’s Streaming Service

You remember the ‘High School Musical’ films. Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale and the rest of the cast were staples of pop culture in the mid-2000s thanks to the wildly successful franchise. Now, it’s set to make a return to the small screen as part of Disney’s new streaming service.
Disney already confirmed a ‘Star Wars’ TV series for their new service & a ‘High School Musical’ show has also now been confirmed.
The streaming service is set to launch in 2019 & it’s unknown if any of the old cast will return for the new iteration of the franchise. We’ll have to wait and see if it becomes nearly as big of a deal as it used to be.
