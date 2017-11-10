LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

‘High School Musical’ TV Series Coming To Disney’s Streaming Service

Cast of "High School Musical" during Cast of "High School Musical" and Kevin Covais Perform on NBC's "Today" Show - March 30, 2006 at NBC Studios at Rockefeller Plaza in New York, New York, United States. (Photo by Jemal Countess/WireImage)

You remember the ‘High School Musical’ films. Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale and the rest of the cast were staples of pop culture in the mid-2000s thanks to the wildly successful franchise. Now, it’s set to make a return to the small screen as part of Disney’s new streaming service.

Disney already confirmed a ‘Star Wars’ TV series for their new service & a ‘High School Musical’ show has also now been confirmed.

The streaming service is set to launch in 2019 & it’s unknown if any of the old cast will return for the new iteration of the franchise. We’ll have to wait and see if it becomes nearly as big of a deal as it used to be.

For more, head to TV Line.

