JB Smoove Gives Thoughts on Louis CK Allegations

JB SMOOVE sat down with Live 105’s morning show, Kevin Klein LIVE while up in the Bay Area. Long before JB SMOOVE was known as Leon Black from Curb Your Enthusiasm, he stared in Pootie Tang (a film that was written and directed by Louis C.K.).

It didn’t take long for callers to ask Smoove about Louis CK, in light of recent allegations that he (CK) was sexually inappropriate with multiple women over the years.

Clearly, Smoove didn’t want to discuss, however, he did give his thoughts on everything that is happening right now, and how people can/should deal with it. Listen to the conversation below and listen to Kevin Klein LIVE weekdays from 5:30-9:30 on Live 105.