LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

JB Smoove Gives Thoughts on Louis CK Allegations

Filed Under: curb your enthusiasm, jb smoove, Kevin Klein Live, louis ck
(Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

JB SMOOVE sat down with Live 105’s morning show, Kevin Klein LIVE while up in the Bay Area. Long before JB SMOOVE was known as Leon Black from Curb Your Enthusiasm, he stared in Pootie Tang (a film that was written and directed by Louis C.K.).

It didn’t take long for callers to ask Smoove about Louis CK, in light of recent allegations that he (CK) was sexually inappropriate with multiple women over the years.

Clearly, Smoove didn’t want to discuss, however, he did give his thoughts on everything that is happening right now, and how people can/should deal with it. Listen to the conversation below and listen to Kevin Klein LIVE weekdays from 5:30-9:30 on Live 105.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live