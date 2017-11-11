Meet The Killers At Live 105’s NSSN 2017

Live 105’s Not So Silent Night is coming December 8 and 9 to Oracle Arena.

All this week, we’re getting you set up with SOLD OUT tickets to Night Two and we’ll take you backstage to meet The Killers! Just be Caller #20 at 9am, 11am, 1pm, 3pm and 5pm when you hear the cue to call at 1-800-696-1053.

Tickets to night one still on sale!

Live 105’s NSSN 2017

Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

NIGHT ONE 12/08:

The Lumineers

Portugal. The Man

Vance Joy

Manchester Orchestra

Welshly Arms

NIGHT TWO 12/09:

The Killers

Weezer

Foster the People

Walk The Moon

Alice Merton