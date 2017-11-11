Meet The Killers At Live 105’s NSSN 2017

Live 105’s Not So Silent Night is coming December 8 and 9 to Oracle Arena.
All this week, we’re getting you set up with SOLD OUT tickets to Night Two and we’ll take you backstage to meet The Killers! Just be Caller #20 at 9am, 11am, 1pm, 3pm and 5pm when you hear the cue to call at 1-800-696-1053.
Tickets to night one still on sale!
Live 105’s NSSN 2017
Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA
NIGHT ONE 12/08:
The Lumineers
Portugal. The Man
Vance Joy
Manchester Orchestra
Welshly Arms
NIGHT TWO 12/09:
The Killers
Weezer
Foster the People
Walk The Moon
Alice Merton