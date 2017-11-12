Soundcheck Playlist: 11.12.17

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen & produced by yours truly (Morgan)
Follow the show on Twitter @soundcheckspins for real time song updates + info.
9PM:
The Story So Far – “Out of It” (LOCAL)
Sir Sly – “Fun”
The Front Bottoms – “Peace Sign”
Cut Copy – “Black Rainbows”
The Glorious Sons – “Everything Is Alright”
Day Wave – “Something Here” (LOCAL)
Half The Animal – ‘Bad Bad Love”
Walk The Moon – “Headphones”
Brother Sundance – “Blind”
Sjowgren – “Waiting Room” (LOCAL)
Sylvan Esso – “Die Young”
Manchester Orchestra – “The Moth”
The Used – “Over and Over Again”
The Y Axes – “Meteorite” (LOCAL)
10PM:
SYML – “Where’s My Love”
St. Vincent – “Los Ageless”
No Use For A Name – “Enjoy the Silence”
The Wombats – “Lemon to a Knife Fight”
Sofi Tukker – “Best Friend”
Geographer – “Read My Mind” (LOCAL)
The Academic – “Permanent Vacation”
Awaken I Am – “Black Dreams”
Talkie – “Fuzzy Disco” (LOCAL)
Walk the Moon – “Kamikaze”
Fever Ray – “To the Moon and Back”
Beck – “Colors”
Everyone is Dirty – “San Andreas” (LOCAL)
Bastille – “World Gone Mad” (RADIO DEBUT!)
Porches – “Find Me”
11PM:
Greta Van Fleet – “Highway Tune”
LCD Soundsystem – “tonite”
Native Sons – “Say Nothing”
Lovely the Band – “Broken”
Bully – “Running”
Jonah Sun – “The Only Brown Panda” (LOCAL)