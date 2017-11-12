Soundcheck Playlist: 11.12.17

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen & produced by yours truly (Morgan)

Follow the show on Twitter @soundcheckspins for real time song updates + info.

9PM:

The Story So Far – “Out of It” (LOCAL)

Sir Sly – “Fun”

The Front Bottoms – “Peace Sign”

Cut Copy – “Black Rainbows”

The Glorious Sons – “Everything Is Alright”

Day Wave – “Something Here” (LOCAL)

Half The Animal – ‘Bad Bad Love”

Walk The Moon – “Headphones”

Brother Sundance – “Blind”

Sjowgren – “Waiting Room” (LOCAL)

Sylvan Esso – “Die Young”

Manchester Orchestra – “The Moth”

The Used – “Over and Over Again”

The Y Axes – “Meteorite” (LOCAL)

10PM:

SYML – “Where’s My Love”

St. Vincent – “Los Ageless”

No Use For A Name – “Enjoy the Silence”

The Wombats – “Lemon to a Knife Fight”

Sofi Tukker – “Best Friend”

Geographer – “Read My Mind” (LOCAL)

The Academic – “Permanent Vacation”

Awaken I Am – “Black Dreams”

Talkie – “Fuzzy Disco” (LOCAL)

Walk the Moon – “Kamikaze”

Fever Ray – “To the Moon and Back”

Beck – “Colors”

Everyone is Dirty – “San Andreas” (LOCAL)

Bastille – “World Gone Mad” (RADIO DEBUT!)

Porches – “Find Me”

11PM:

Greta Van Fleet – “Highway Tune”

LCD Soundsystem – “tonite”

Native Sons – “Say Nothing”

Lovely the Band – “Broken”

Bully – “Running”

Jonah Sun – “The Only Brown Panda” (LOCAL)