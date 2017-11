A 4.7 magnitude earthquake was just felt across much of the Bay Area. It was centered 22km NE of Gonzales, California.

M 4.7 – 22km NE of Gonzales, California pic.twitter.com/pAgkl2zEp1 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 13, 2017

Just felt my first Bay Area earthquake. I'm good now — don't need any more https://t.co/vbreq9V85E — Harold Gutmann (@haroldgut) November 13, 2017

Reports suggests it was felt as far north as San Francisco.

Did you feel it?