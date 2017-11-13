An ‘Are You Afraid Of The Dark?’ Feature Film Is On The Way

90s kids know that Nickelodeon’s ‘Are You Afraid Of The Dark?’ was legitimately scary. Yeah, we had nightmares thanks to a Nickelodeon show. The opening credits of the show that ran from 1992-1996 were enough to give you chills.
According to Variety, a new division of Paramount Pictures called Paramount Players is adapting a feature film version of the 90s show & “It” scribe Gary Dauberman will pen the script.
Paramount Players are also responsible for a live-action adaptation of ‘Dora The Explorer’ that’s being produced by Michael Bay.
We likely won’t see the ‘Are You Afraid Of The Dark?’ film for a few years & for more on the project head to Variety.