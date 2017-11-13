LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

An ‘Are You Afraid Of The Dark?’ Feature Film Is On The Way

Filed Under: are you afraid of the dark
Courtesy Nickelodeon

90s kids know that Nickelodeon’s ‘Are You Afraid Of The Dark?’ was legitimately scary. Yeah, we had nightmares thanks to a Nickelodeon show. The opening credits of the show that ran from 1992-1996 were enough to give you chills.

According to Variety, a new division of Paramount Pictures called Paramount Players is adapting a feature film version of the 90s show & “It” scribe Gary Dauberman will pen the script.

Paramount Players are also responsible for a live-action adaptation of ‘Dora The Explorer’ that’s being produced by Michael Bay.

We likely won’t see the ‘Are You Afraid Of The Dark?’ film for a few years & for more on the project head to Variety.

