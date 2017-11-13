Deadpool Graces The Cover Of The ‘Good Housekeeping’ Holiday Issue

What says ‘Happy Holidays’ like the foul-mouthed superhero Deadpool.

Deadpool AKA Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) is showing his holiday spirit as the cover boy and guest editor for the magazine.

The cover features Deadpool with a turkey and the tagline “Deadpool stuffs your Holiday issue.”

The issue also features articles like “A Wade with Words: Deadpool’s Holiday Letter”, “Deadpool Holidays 101: How to Carve a Turkey”, and “You’ll Go Crazy for D’s Nuts”.

