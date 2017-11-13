LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Deadpool Graces The Cover Of The ‘Good Housekeeping’ Holiday Issue

Filed Under: Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool, Good Housekeeping
(Good Housekeeping)

What says ‘Happy Holidays’ like the foul-mouthed superhero Deadpool.

Deadpool AKA Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) is showing his holiday spirit as the cover boy and guest editor for the magazine.

The cover features Deadpool with a turkey and the tagline “Deadpool stuffs your Holiday issue.”

The issue also features articles like “A Wade with Words: Deadpool’s Holiday Letter”, “Deadpool Holidays 101: How to Carve a Turkey”, and “You’ll Go Crazy for D’s Nuts”.

Deadpool Graces The Cover Of The Good Housekeeping Holiday Issue

(Good Housekeeping)

 

feet Deadpool Graces The Cover Of The Good Housekeeping Holiday IssueBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live