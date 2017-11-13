Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 11.13.17

Brandon Flowers will be in town for Live 105’s Not So Silent Night 2017 with the rest of his band The Killers, so Kevin Klein Live chatted with him to be prepared for the big show this December. The show was able to get some Constructive Kid-icisms about his band’s new music, which may not have been up to Brandon’s writing comprehension curve, but he appreciated the attempt. Plus, what he wants in the band’s dressing room, advice on interacting with him backstage, and much more!

Plus, today’s 7 @ 7 tried to find the ways to improve your Monday and make it suck significantly less. It turns out that the show has their ways of trying that are far more twisted than today’s list. For example, when it comes to looking at funny images, Ally seems to like crippled animals and the like while Useless Weirdo seems to take “beating the traffic” in a far more disgusting route. All this and more on today’s Kevin Klein Live Half Off Podcast!

Also on today’s podcast:

How the show’s 49ers 0-16 tattoo mush actually ended up working after all

Ally goes over how her weird mermaid 10 K run went over the weekend

Kevin tries to pitch another way for him not to have to come into work

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes