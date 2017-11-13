Listen To Music From ‘Stranger Things’ Cast Members

By now you’ve likely binged season 2 of Netflix’s sci-fi hit ‘Stranger Things’ & you probably have your favorite characters, but have you listened to their bands?

Finn Wolfhard (Mike) fronts the band Calpurnia & they’re prepping a debut album due out in 2018.

Wolfhard’s repping a SWMRS shirt in the video above & he’s even performed with the east bay punk rockers before:

Joe Keery (Steve) is a member indie rock band Post Animal, though he doesn’t appear to be an active touring member of the Chicago group as his acting career is a busy one.

The band is often compared to Tame Impala & MGMT & they played in San Francisco this past summer.

Noah Schnapp (Will) starred in Panic! At The Disco’s “LA Devotee” video & performed with the band earlier in 2017.

Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) has been in ‘Les Miserables’ & performed the National Anthem in 2016 at a New York Mets game.

Oh, & Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) can rap.