LIVE 105 is proud to present the LIVE 105 NSSN Pre-Party.

LIVE 105 NSSN Pre-Party

Run The Jewels

DJ Aaron Axelsen

Thursday, December 7, 2017

UC Theatre Berkeley

All tix $30 plus fees.

Presale: Thursday, November 16 at 10 AM – 10 PM at www.ticketfly.com

Password: live105

General on sale: Friday, November 17 at 10 AM at www.ticketfly.com

LIVE 105 NSSN Pre-Party is a benefit show for the Sonoma County Resilience Fund