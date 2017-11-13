Midnight Screenings Of ‘My Neighbor Totoro’ In San Francisco This December

San Francisco’s Landmark’s Clay Theatre (2261 Fillmore St.) will be hosting midnight showings of Hayao Miyazaki’s 1988 film, ‘My Neighbor Totoro’ on Friday night December 1 & Saturday night December 2.
Tickets will be $10 each for the screenings and can be purchased at landmarktheatres.com.
They’ll be showing it in Japanese with English subtitles. For more, head to the Facebook event page.