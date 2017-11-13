LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Midnight Screenings Of ‘My Neighbor Totoro’ In San Francisco This December

Filed Under: miyazaki, My Neighbor Totoro, San Francisco
Studio Ghibli/Via CBS News

San Francisco’s Landmark’s Clay Theatre (2261 Fillmore St.) will be hosting midnight showings of Hayao Miyazaki’s 1988 film, ‘My Neighbor Totoro’ on Friday night December 1 & Saturday night December 2.

Tickets will be $10 each for the screenings and can be purchased at landmarktheatres.com.

They’ll be showing it in Japanese with English subtitles. For more, head to the Facebook event page.

