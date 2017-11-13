Midnight Screenings Of ‘My Neighbor Totoro’ In San Francisco This December

Have you seen totoro ? . All anime fans or otakus follow @animelimit 🌸🍃 The perfect page for your daily anime posts! . . Credits are unknown – reasons for this could be because I cannot read the watermark , it didn’t have a watermark either because one wasn’t added or the previous reposter cropped it off. Some of the pots I post are reposted from other accounts. If you know the original owner then dm me about it.

A post shared by ANIME POSTS 🌸 45.1K (@animelimit) on Nov 13, 2017 at 12:14pm PST