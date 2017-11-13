Star Wars-Themed ‘Dark Side Bar’ Popping Up In Three U.S. Cities

From the creator of the popular Tim Burton-themed bar, Beetlehouse, comes The Dark Side Bar. It’s a ‘Star Wars’-inspired pop-up bar opening in Los Angeles, Chicago, & NYC this week.

NY. DC. LA. You are about to feel the power of The Darkside Bar. #cometothedarkside #cometothedatksidebar #nyladc A post shared by The Darkside Bar (@thedarksidebar) on Nov 5, 2017 at 8:32pm PST

The Los Angeles location will be at 6925 Hollywood Blvd. and it’s set to be open until January 14. Tix are $33 in advance, or $40 at the door and can be purchased at thedarksidebar.com.

It’s worth noting that there’s a ‘Star Wars’-inspired bar much closer in San Jose, 7 Stars Bar & Grill, and another in Los Angeles that doesn’t require a reservation, or cover charge called Scum & Villainy Cantina.

Still, The Dark Side Bar is probably worth trying during it’s two-month pop-up run if you’re a big Star Wars fan.