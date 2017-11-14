Cards Against Humanity Wants To Save America With Their Holiday Promotion

The ‘party game for horrible people,’ Cards Against Humanity has set out to do much more than make you laugh this holiday season. They want to stop Trump’s border wall & save America.

The makers of the card game have apparently purchased a plot of land on the U.S.-Mexico border themselves in order to help prevent President Trump’s proposed border wall plan.

When you pay $15 you’ll get an illustration of the plot of land, some new cards, and six surprises throughout the month of December. Their site advises that those who voted for Trump “sit this one out”.

The government is being run by a toilet. We have no choice… we are going to save America and attempt to keep our brand relevant in 2017 Join in and for $15 we’ll send you six America-saving surprises this December: https://t.co/o1BFmokO9W — CardsAgainstHumanity (@CAH) November 14, 2017

Those who want to know why Cards Against Humanity is getting political can take a look at their site’s FAQ’s for reasoning.

We’ll see if President Trump gets wind of this & tweets about it.