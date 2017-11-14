Coachella 2018 Lineup Predictions

One of the world’s biggest music festivals returns to Indio, CA for two weekends on April 13-15 & April 20-22, 2018. We won’t find out who’s playing until early January 2018, but here’s who we think we might see on the Polo Fields next spring.
Confirmed:
Beyonce – Making up for missing her 2017 set due to pregnancy, Beyonce has been confirmed as a headliner since last year.
Possible (The following acts have gaps in their tour schedule around Coachella dates):
Cut Copy
SZA
Haim
RL Grime
Superorganism
Sylvan Esso
Tom Misch
Cuco
The War On Drugs
Odesza
Wolf Alice
Grizzly Bear
Fleet Foxes
The Weeknd
The Chainsmokers
Jamiroquai
PVRIS
Khalid
Out (Not expected to tour/conflicting tour dates):
Twenty One Pilots: Not expected to be touring/put out an anti-Coachella video during their Firefly 2017 set.
Imagine Dragons: Touring in Europe
Dua Lipa: Radius Clause
Lana Del Rey: Touring internationally
Queens Of The Stone Age
The Killers
Walk The Moon
Lorde
We’ll learn a whole lot more in December as more festivals & tour dates are announced. Keep checking back here for the latest.