Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 11.14.17

Kevin Klein Live is searching for the worst relatives to deal with during the holidays and one caller had one interesting nominee this morning. A caller sent in their story of how their aunt has somehow managed to be in relationships with four different men, where three ended up dead and other ending up being on America’s Most Wanted. Now this seemed like an intriguing offer to the show, but perhaps Useless Weirdo should be this woman’s next husband? It could only improve the show!

Plus, Ally has been trying to sell her used underwear online for charity, but things have not gone as ideal as planned. She has now posted her panties on Craigslist, which she thought to be below her at first, but she may have found some success. She is getting responses from men who desperately want her panties, but is Ally willing to meet up with these men to give them away? Only time and her safety will tell!

Also on today’s podcast:

Updates on the kitten missing a butt hole that is getting surgery today

The most awkward exchange between two callers that both won tickets

Meeting an older listener named Maggie, where three generations of her family listen to the show

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes