‘Rick And Morty’ Pickle Flavored Dark Chocolate Is A Thing Now

The world of Adult Swim’s Rick And Morty has given us some outlandish ideas, characters, and products.

It caused a McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce riot and revival, numerous toys, a nationwide Rickmobile tour, and most of all the rise of Pickle Rick into the national consciousness.

Now, to celebrate National Pickle Day, you can purchase Rick And Morty Pickle Flavored Dark Chocolate. The catch is that it is exclusively sold in FYE stores (not online).

For Bay Area fans that means heading to FYE Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord.

If you do try it, drop us a line with a review.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.