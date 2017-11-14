LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

San Francisco Named 2017’s Top City For Singles

Filed Under: San Francisco
A couple kisses during Valentine's Day at the observation deck of the Latin American Tower (Torre Latinoamericana, in Spanish) in Mexico City, on February 14, 2014. AFP PHOTO/RONALDO SCHEMIDT (Photo credit should read RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images)

Wallethub has posted their findings of best & worst cities for singles in 2017 and San Francisco has taken the top spot.

Wallethub’s analysts based the results off of 32 factors including highest singles gender balance, online dating opportunities, most nightlife options per capita, and others.

SF’s fun & recreation rank as well as dating opportunities rank helped balance the poor cost of living rank and give it the #1 ranking for the year.

San Jose came in at #34 & Oakland at #100 in the rankings. South Burlington, Vermont ranked dead last.

If you’d like to see all the metrics behind their findings, head to Wallethub.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live