San Francisco Named 2017’s Top City For Singles

Wallethub has posted their findings of best & worst cities for singles in 2017 and San Francisco has taken the top spot.

Looking for #love? Find out where you have the best chance of finding it before #ThanksgivingEve: https://t.co/bhQGB2cZgH pic.twitter.com/weiFu8pa61 — WalletHub (@wallethub) November 13, 2017

Wallethub’s analysts based the results off of 32 factors including highest singles gender balance, online dating opportunities, most nightlife options per capita, and others.

SF’s fun & recreation rank as well as dating opportunities rank helped balance the poor cost of living rank and give it the #1 ranking for the year.

San Jose came in at #34 & Oakland at #100 in the rankings. South Burlington, Vermont ranked dead last.

If you’d like to see all the metrics behind their findings, head to Wallethub.