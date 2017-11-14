LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

The Kon-Tiki Now Open In Oakland With Tropical Drinks And Burgers

This past weekend, a new tiki bar opened its doors in place of an old one, Longitude, in downtown Oakland at 347 14th St. – The Kon-Tiki 1,800 sq. ft. bar transports you into a tropical paradise where you can sip tiki cocktails & chow down on menu items like the kon-tiki pupu platter, or their burger complete pineapple maui onion jam.

The current hours are Tuesday & Wednesday from 5:30 PM to midnight & Thursday-Saturday from 5:30 PM to 1 AM.

For more on The Kon-Tiki, head to Eater SF.

