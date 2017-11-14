The Kon-Tiki Now Open In Oakland With Tropical Drinks And Burgers

This past weekend, a new tiki bar opened its doors in place of an old one, Longitude, in downtown Oakland at 347 14th St. – The Kon-Tiki 1,800 sq. ft. bar transports you into a tropical paradise where you can sip tiki cocktails & chow down on menu items like the kon-tiki pupu platter, or their burger complete pineapple maui onion jam.
Try the Virgin's Downfall. The Crab Rangoon dip and Short ribs with Mac salad were delicious!
The current hours are Tuesday & Wednesday from 5:30 PM to midnight & Thursday-Saturday from 5:30 PM to 1 AM.
