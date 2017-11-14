The Kon-Tiki Now Open In Oakland With Tropical Drinks And Burgers

This past weekend, a new tiki bar opened its doors in place of an old one, Longitude, in downtown Oakland at 347 14th St. – The Kon-Tiki 1,800 sq. ft. bar transports you into a tropical paradise where you can sip tiki cocktails & chow down on menu items like the kon-tiki pupu platter, or their burger complete pineapple maui onion jam.

A little piece of paradise in downtown Oakland. All the tiki at LNPR client @thekontikioakland! 📷@pchangphoto via @eater_sf #tiki #tikidrinks #tikibar A post shared by LNPR (@lisanoursepr) on Nov 13, 2017 at 2:42pm PST

We are open tonight, Friday. 5:30-1:00. A post shared by The Kon-Tiki (@thekontikioakland) on Nov 10, 2017 at 6:26pm PST

The current hours are Tuesday & Wednesday from 5:30 PM to midnight & Thursday-Saturday from 5:30 PM to 1 AM.

Mai Tai from Oakland’s newest #tikibar @thekontikioakland made with @denizenrum #maitaiveryfine #tikidrinks #rum A post shared by Kevin Crossman (@kevincrossman) on Nov 8, 2017 at 9:24pm PST

Fried chicken sando, green curry-buttermilk brined, green papaya slaw, kewpie mayo, pickled chilies 🌶..still needs a herb paste hmmm 🤔 A post shared by Manuel Bonilla (@manuelenriquebonilla) on Nov 8, 2017 at 7:16pm PST

For more on The Kon-Tiki, head to Eater SF.