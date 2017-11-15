LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Jimmy Buffett Opening ‘Margaritaville’ Retirement Communities In 2018

Filed Under: Jimmy Buffett, Retirement
LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 14: Recording artist Jimmy Buffett (L) and Margaritaville Director of Marketing Tamara Baldanza stand with members of the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team as they toast the crowd during the grand opening celebration for the Margaritaville Casino at Flamingo Las Vegas October 14, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The casino set the Guinness World Records title for largest gallon beverage with an 8,500-gallon, two-story Margarita named "Lucky Rita." (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Flamingo Las Vegas)

Back in March, it was unveiled that singer Jimmy Buffett would be launching Margaritaville-inspired retirement homes. First, they were slated for Daytona Beach, Florida. As of May they’re also expected to be coming to Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Those looking for an endless supply of margaritas and cheeseburgers are in luck as the first retirement community is set to open in Daytona Beach, FL next year. The website for Latitude Margaritaville, promises “exciting recreation, unmatched dining and FINtastic nightlife.

“It’s always been that happy place in your mind, the spirit of adventure in your soul. It’s the state of mind when it all comes together in one of life’s perfect moments. When your mind wanders to this paradise, why not follow it home?” the site states. “We have heard your call… Minto Communities and Margaritaville welcome you to Latitude Margaritaville! Inspired by the legendary music and lifestyle of singer, songwriter and best-selling author Jimmy Buffett, your new home in paradise features exciting recreation, unmatched dining and FINtastic nightlife. With Minto’s 60 years of experience developing award-winning, master-planned communities and building quality homes for over 80,000 families, innovative new homes are a given.”

Buffett has teamed up with Minto Communities, a developmentcompany, for the new project. The 55+ community will boast homes starting in the low $200s. The $1 billion project will include 7,000 two and three-bedroom homes. Furnished models in Daytona are set to open in early 2018 with move-in dates set for late summer of 2018. Hilton Head, South Carolina’s community is expected to welcome its first residents by late 2018.

For more, visit radio.com.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live